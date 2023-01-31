8Squad buys Perth-based Salesforce partner Two21

Credit: supplied

Salesforce partner 8Squad has completed its national footprint through acquiring Perth-based Salesforce partner Two21.

According to 8Squad, the acquisition comes at a time of significant growth and “is the final piece of the map” for its national footprint.

“Until now, businesses in WA have had to choose between finding a great local partner that understands their business but may struggle with scale or finding a global partner with the skills and expertise to help them scale up successfully. With Two21 joining 8Squad, they no longer have to choose,” 8Squad CEO Frank Cuiuli said.

“Despite back-to-back years of growth and expanding into other markets, we’ve never lost sight of who we are and who we want to become. At 8Squad, we bring the mindset of an agile boutique partner that puts customers first and matches it with a tier-one capability.”

The Two21 team will join 8Squad Salesforce experts, including founder Kel Henderson.

“We designed 8Squad to be different, not just in how we work, but also in how we develop our people and focus on the human experience at work,” Cuiuli said.

“I’m so glad that Kel and the Two21 team share our values and have chosen to become part of our growing 8Squad family. I’m looking forward to what we’ll achieve together in Western Australia over the year ahead.”

Since launching the business in 2019, Cuiuli has grown 8Squad from a team of 20 in Melbourne to more than 100 employees across Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth.

Two21 was founded by Henderson in 2017 with the goal to help not-for-profit organisations in Perth with technology solutions. Since then, the team has expanded to help other businesses and government agencies.

“The quality combination of our local Salesforce delivery team backed by 8Squad’s national technical expertise is unmatched in WA. I’m excited for Two21 to become 8Squad’s local team and to see what we can do together,” Henderson said.

Last year, 8Squad grew its team by 20 per cent and won major clients from among the ASX 100, gaming groups, fintechs and major state government departments.

In July 2022, 8Squad announced it had received funding from Salesforce Ventures as part of the SI Trailblazer Fund and was also named a global Salesforce partner for Customer 360 for Financial Services.