Orro lands Flight Centre retail network deal

Credit: Dreamstime

IT services provider Orro has inked a three-year partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) to manage the end-to-end networking connectivity across the travel outfit’s Australian retail shop network.

Phase one of the program included transitioning the company’s Australia retail network connectivity across 427 sites, as well as building improved redundancy via the National Broadband Network (NBN) and 4G.

The network change is expected to improve the current Flight Centre network connectivity from its traditional network topology, as well as deliver high levels of redundancy. It is also anticipated to reduce network connectivity costs.

“As FCTG evolves to become an omni-channel travel services retailer, connectivity is mission-critical for its business. As more people return to travel they bring with them heightened expectations of reliability and performance of digital services,” Orro chief operating officer Daniel Greengarten said.

Management of the network will be out of Orro’s Network Operations Centre as well as utilising the company’s worldwide monitoring and support centres. Orro is headquartered in Sydney with offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, the UK and the Philippines.

The solution will also offer Flight Centre more network visibility and control by consolidating the management of Flight Centre's underlying telco data suppliers into one portal through Orro’s network management platform One Touch Control.

With One Touch Control’s integrated network management approach, the business receives real-time status of network performance and proactive alerts on hardware health and network performance for utilisation, latency, packet loss and jitter across all network legs.

“The Orro managed network allows us to reduce operational costs, whilst at the same time investing in technology and products to drive future business growth,” FCTG CIO Chris Locke said.

Orro has picked up a number of networking projects in the past six months including one with Brisbane Catholic Schools in November 2022 and Catholic Education Western Australia (CEWA) in August 2022.