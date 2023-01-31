ATO renews Macquarie Government cyber and cloud services deal

Aidan Tudehope (Macquarie Government). Credit: Supplied

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has renewed a major deal with Macquarie Government to provide cyber security, sovereign data centre, hyperconverged infrastructure and cloud services.

The deal includes using Macquarie’s security operations centre (SOC) and secure internet gateway (SIG) services.

Since the initial agreement was signed in 2019, Macquarie has facilitated the migration of SIG services as well as supported the ATO’s SIG services for its IT and security teams. This includes monitoring of digital events on the ATO’s SIG and triage of targeted attacks by Macquarie’s SOC.

For the ATO, Macquarie’s SOC provides a full inspection of internet traffic flows, content and images to meet ATO policies, the Government’s Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF) and Information Security Manual (ISM) controls.

“We’re proud to play a key role in keeping one of Australia’s most fundamental government agencies secure at a time when Australians are looking for greater assurance their critical government data and the institutions that store and protect it are fully secure,” Macquarie Government managing director Aidan Tudehope said.

The deal comes after Macquarie became the first company in Australia to have both cloud and data centre services ‘Certified Strategic’ by the Digital Transformation Agency, which was announced last month.

In growing its government cyber security capabilities, Macquarie Government has continued to invest in its infrastructure and service capabilities, including a significant focus on recruitment.

The company now has more than 220 security cleared engineers servicing its clients, which assist with virtual services gateways, enhanced cyber security tools and secure access service edge (SASE) security frameworks.

Macquarie Government has also significantly expanded its sovereign data centre campus in Canberra in 2021 when it opened its $17 million Intellicentre 5 data centre.