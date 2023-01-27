Versent, AC3, CMD, Telstra Purple among top local AWS partners

Of the locally-headquartered partners, Versent was crowned Leader in four out of six quadrants.

Credit: Dreamstime

Versent, AC3, CMD Solutions and Telstra Purple are among the top Australian Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners in the local market, research firm ISG has claimed.

This is according to the firm’s 2023 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Australia, which splits the local market into six quadrants – AWS managed services, AWS SAP workloads, AWS data analytics and machine learning (ML), AWS internet of things (IoT) services, AWS migration services and AWS consulting services.

Out of the four companies, Versent, which counts its Melbourne location as its headquarters, was designated as a Leader in four quadrants – managed services, data analytics and ML, migration services and consulting services.

Meanwhile, AC3 was a Leader in managed services, migration services and consulting services.

Rounding out the rest of the locally headquartered partners were Mantel Group company CMD Solutions, which was named a Leader for migration and consulting services and a Rising Star in managed services, and Telstra Purple in managed services.

By comparison, multinationals Accenture, Deloitte and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were named as Leader across all six quadrants.

“Australian enterprises have long seen the value of the cloud for surviving and competing under changing business conditions,” said Ben Rossiter, cloud advisor at ISG.

“AWS and its partner ecosystem are growing to support even higher demand for cloud services to meet new challenges.

AWS has been expanding its presence in Australia with plans to invest US$4.5 billion by 2037 after taking the wrappers off its second Australian infrastructure Region in Melbourne on 24 January.

The newly-launched Region is estimated to support an average of more than 2,500 full time jobs annually with the construction and operation estimated to add approximately US$10.6 billion (approximately A$15.9 billion) to Australia’s GDP by 2037.

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region, AWS now has 99 Availability Zones across 31 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Canada, Israel, New Zealand and Thailand.