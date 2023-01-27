Menu
Karl Sice departs from Arrow ECS

Paul Marnane will be stepping into the role.

Julia Talevski
Karl Sice, Arrow general manager of Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), has decided to step down.

ARN understands Paul Marnane will be stepping into the role and Sice will be staying on until at least mid-March to help with the transition to the new leadership.

Marnane has spent the past three years in a similar role for Arrow in Ireland and has been with the distributor since 2015. Prior to Arrow, Marnane worked at Oracle, Commtech Distribution, Clarity Distribution, HP and Compaq.

Sice — inducted into the ARN Hall of Fame in 2017 — joined Arrow in 2019 following management positions at ALE, ASI Solutions and Winc, previously Staples. 

Prior to this, Sice was general manager of Acronis across Pacific and A/NZ, having also held sales and director roles at Gartner and Sun Microsystems, respectively.

In December, Arrow ECS EMEA president Eric Nowak was in town discussing the transition of its traditional business model into a ‘hybrid’ one, with its ArrowSphere platform taking centre stage. 

Nowak at the time hinted the distributor would look very different from its current environment to what it will be in the next three years. 

However, Nowak recognised the main regions that it plays into – Europe, North America and Australia and New Zealand – aren’t all at the same stage with different vendor contracts dictating the platform’s offerings per region. 

“In Europe, we really already have this new model with a very large portfolio of enterprise software vendors in the data centre, modular data centre, networking, security, virtualisation, cloud, analytics; basically everything in between hardware, software and services,” he said at the time. 

“In Australia and New Zealand, we still are a very traditional distributor, mostly hardware – security with some big brands but we still are not where we want to be in terms of services of cloud with the platform and the breadth of the portfolio. We need to adapt a bit more rapidly.”


