Infosys aces Australian Open tennis tech in fifth year

Utilising AI for analysis through the Player's Portal, Get In The Zone, AI Shot of the Day and more.

Andrew Groth (Infosys) Credit: Infosys

Infosys has lent its technology expertise out to the Australian Open (AO), providing a range of insights around the game and emissions in its fifth year of partnership with the event.



This year, the digital services and consulting provider has created an enhanced “Player’s Portal”, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate videos for players and coaches with pre- and post-game analysis.

It can also create video montages of “exceptional performances” with Get In The Zone, which Infosys claims can put players into “the winning mindset” before matches, and view and analyse opponents’ statistical playing tendencies.

Additionally, AI Shot of the Day has been upgraded, allowing Tennis Australia’s media team to analyse and post clips to social media.

Meanwhile Match Centre has been refreshed to a 2.0 iteration, providing fans with insight segments such as Matchbeats, Stroke Summary, Rally Analysis, Courtvision and AI Commentary, as well as a new real-time win predictor.

Match Centre 2.0 also offers simplified game data and visualisations through contrasting colour combinations, which meet Web Content Accessibility Guideline 2.1 at the AA level – the second-highest level that can be achieved out of three levels.

“Through detailed journey mapping of how fans, players, coaches and partners engage in the AO, our teams continually identify opportunities to innovate across digital and physical touchpoints with a focus on entertainment, sustainability and accessibility,” said Andrew Groth, executive vice president of Infosys and region head of Infosys Australia and New Zealand.

“Our journey continues in 2023, through engaging fans in new digital experiences, engaging players through digital coaching and better preparing young leaders through digital learning tools.”

Infosys’ focus on AO’s sustainability efforts comes in the form of the Engage digital carbon management platform it developed, which the provider claims will support Tennis Australia in reaching net-zero emissions by 2040, in tracking and visualising its emission reduction performance.

Additionally, it will also facilitate integration of vendor and supplier emissions data.

The digital services and consulting provider and Tennis Australia have also both tackled the talent shortage, providing the digital learning through Infosys Springboard – a program aimed at skilling up participants in the topics of “inclusion, leadership, technology, and design thinking” – for schoolchildren in years 10 and 11.

Infosys' work on the AO comes a month after it was handed a mega-contract by Services Australia to roll out its new welfare payments calculator.