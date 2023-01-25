Experteq beefs up security expertise with new appointments

Stephen Frede promoted to CISO and Chris Nguyen joins as head of information security.

John Griffin (Experteq) Credit: Experteq

IT services and consulting outfit Experteq has promoted Stephen Frede to chief information security officer (CISO), joining the senior leadership team headed by chief operating officer (COO) John Griffin.

In an effort to increase focus on security and growing its security services stake this year, Experteq has also recently appointed Chris Nguyen as its head of information security.

Frede brings more than 40 years of experience in information technology, with over 30 years specialising in information security.

He has held key positions and been directly responsible for the information security in several large organisations such as JP Morgan, Sydney Water and Ausgrid, where he oversaw and applied his technical skill and experience.

Nguyen’s experience involves leading teams in numerous organisations, including CyberCX.

As head of information security, he will manage and oversee the Infosec/SecOps team, driving the evolution of the business' security services and upholding the organisation’s standards of information security.

“We are excited to welcome Stephen into his new role as CISO, where he will work closely with the rest of the senior leadership team to set the direction for the growth and development of our information security business,” Griffin said.

“Stephen will also collaborate with our new head of information security to deliver the next evolution of Experteq’s security services.

“We look forward to bringing their vast array of skills, expertise and insights to bear, to benefit our clients as we continue to add value as a trusted partner.”

In July last year, TAS rebranded itself as Experteq in an attempt to “modernise the traditional managed services provider model”.

The rebrand came two years after TAS acquired fellow Sydney-based cloud, virtualisation and workforce mobility services provider Experteq.

According to TAS, the new name and logo reinforced Experteq’s professional services capabilities in what was considered to be a “significant milestone in the history of the companies coming together”.

“We live in changing times and while some things never change – like our commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers – we also embrace change as a constant and the decision to change our name is a nod to this,” TAS CEO Shane Baker said at the time of the rebrand.