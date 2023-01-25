Menu
Google pulls the plug on Optimize

Google’s Optimize and Optimize 360 website testing and analytics tools will be phased out later this year in favor of Google Analytics 4.

Credit: Dreamstime

Google’s Optimize and Optimize 360 website testing and analytics tools will no longer be available after September 30, 2023.

Customers’ personalisations and experiments on Optimize and Optimize 360 can continue to run until September 30, but any still active on that date will end, the company said.

In a bulletin published January 20, Google said it remains committed to enabling businesses of all sizes to improve user experiences and is investing in A/B testing in Google Analytics 4. Introduced July 31, 2019, Google Analytics 4 is an analytics service for measuring engagement and traffic across websites.

Google encourages customers to download all historical data from within their Optimize user interface. To download historical data, customers can use the Export your Optimize report data link. To access your historical raw data, use the Google Analytics Data API.

Anyone extending or renewing their Google Analytics 360 (Universal Analytics) contracts in the first half of 2023 will be able to renew Optimize 360 contracts with service dates ending on or before September 30. 

Those with signed Google Analytics 4 contracts cannot sign Optimize 360 contracts but can access Optimize via integration with Google Analytics 4 until the sunset date.

Any Optimize 360 orders already received that end after the September 30 sunset date will be revised to this date.


