Bluechip Infotech boosts cyber arsenal with Malwarebytes

L-R: Alex Eremenko (Malwarebytes), Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has continued to bolster its cyber security portfolio adding a new partnership with Malwarebytes to the mix.

Bluechip will provide managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and their customers access to Malwarebytes’ incident response, endpoint protection and endpoint protection and response platforms.

Customers will also have access to add-on prevention modules, including vulnerability assessment, vulnerability and patch management, DNS filtering, cloud storage scanning and managed detection and response (MDR) from Malwarebytes’ OneView centralised management portal.

“As we looked to 2023, Malwarebytes recognised the need to partner with a distributor to reach our goals,” Malwarebytes global director of strategic alliances MSP Sashi Silbergleith said.



“Bluechip was an easy choice for our prospects to simplify their procurement process with marketplace integration, streamline operational workflow with strategic partner offerings and provide a single point of contact to reduce the number of vendors to manage.”

The Malwarebytes OneView platform allows MSPs to deliver enterprise-class endpoint security products that reduce customer malware infections and ransomware exposure.

The platform offers different levels of protection capabilities and threat prevention modules, enabling MSPs to tailor the right product or service to each customer.

“This partnership with Malwarebytes further strengthens Bluechip’s overall value proposition in the endpoint security landscape and reinforces our position as a destination for award winning cyber security solutions, services and support,” Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis said.

Bluechip added TP-Link to its vendor portfolio last week, along with additions such as Minitab in December, Ava Security in October, and Allied Telesis in September.

Additionally, in August, Bluechip combined forces with specialist unified communications distributor MIA Distribution.

At the time, Hsiung said the opportunity to expand and accelerate growth was significant as both companies operate in different market segments with minimum vendor and customer overlap.