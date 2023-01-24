Menu
75 more students enter Victoria’s Digital Jobs program

The latest round of the program will see 800 candidates trained overall.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Adam Shoemaker (Victoria University)

Credit: Victoria University

The Victorian government’s Digital Jobs program has kicked off its next round with 75 students set to pick up credentials in cyber security, IT support, digital marketing and business analytics.

Through the 12-week program, participants – which need to be Victorian residents aged over 30 with more than five years of work experience, or 10 years of work experience if under 30 – will also undergo a 12-week paid internship with a Victorian business.

Businesses include GrantGuru, carsales.com, PwC Australia, CBA, Amazon Web Services, MYOB, Salesforce and Computershare.

Under the latest round of the program, 800 candidates will be trained and participating employers will receive $5,000 wage subsidies towards the internships.

Since its inception in August 2021, 149 graduates have been supported in the program via Victoria University (VU) Polytechnic, which is the university’s TAFE division.

“Digital skills have never been in such high demand – particularly across Melbourne’s west,” said VU vice-chancellor professor Adam Shoemaker.

Additionally, VU deputy vice-chancellor of vocational education Dianne Semmens said the state requires digital skills “now more than ever”.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology-enhanced working and business practices and access to flexible, high-quality training that allows Victorians to transition to a digital career is critical to our growth,” she added.

During Victoria’s May Budget last year , the state government introduced the third round of its Small Business Digital Adoption Program to help Victorian businesses pick up digital tools and support 300 internships as part of a new digital jobs for manufacturing stream in the Digital Jobs program.


Tags victorian government

