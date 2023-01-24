NSW Health seeking UC consolidation from Avaya to Teams

Provided as a service over a one, three or five-year deal

Credit: Dreamstime

NSW Health is on the lookout for a partner to standardise its telephony system to migrate from an Avaya ecosystem to Microsoft Teams and SIP devices as a service.



According to a request for proposal (RFP) document, the state government body is looking to bring all of its communication systems – including Avaya devices, SIP handsets and speakers, door intercoms, cordless (DECT handsets), wireless (SIP) handsets and conference phones – under devices utilising Teams with an eHealth-branded service.

The chosen partner will provide the migrated solution as a service, funded over a one, three or five-year deal, as well as managing the device lifecycle.

Agencies included as part of the communication consolidation are Ambulance Services of NSW, NSW Pathology, Bureau of Health Information, Cancer Institute NSW, eHealth NSW, HealthShare NSW, Mental Health commission of NSW, Ministry of Health, Justice Health, Health Infrastructure, Health and Education training institute, Clinical Excellence Commission and Agency for Clinical Innovation.

The document outlines NSW Ambulance Service alone has over 6,000 employees and currently has a migration program to go from Alcatel to Avaya but has slowed due to the Avaya platform being retired.

Interested partners have until 21 February to apply to the RFP.