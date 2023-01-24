Menu
NSW Health seeking UC consolidation from Avaya to Teams

NSW Health seeking UC consolidation from Avaya to Teams

Provided as a service over a one, three or five-year deal

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

NSW Health is on the lookout for a partner to standardise its telephony system to migrate from an Avaya ecosystem to Microsoft Teams and SIP devices as a service.

According to a request for proposal (RFP) document, the state government body is looking to bring all of its communication systems – including Avaya devices, SIP handsets and speakers, door intercoms, cordless (DECT handsets), wireless (SIP) handsets and conference phones – under devices utilising Teams with an eHealth-branded service.

The chosen partner will provide the migrated solution as a service, funded over a one, three or five-year deal, as well as managing the device lifecycle.

Agencies included as part of the communication consolidation are Ambulance Services of NSW, NSW Pathology, Bureau of Health Information, Cancer Institute NSW, eHealth NSW, HealthShare NSW, Mental Health commission of NSW, Ministry of Health, Justice Health, Health Infrastructure, Health and Education training institute, Clinical Excellence Commission and Agency for Clinical Innovation.

The document outlines NSW Ambulance Service alone has over 6,000 employees and currently has a migration program to go from Alcatel to Avaya but has slowed due to the Avaya platform being retired.

Interested partners have until 21 February to apply to the RFP.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AvayaNSW healthTEAMSMicrosoft Teams

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 