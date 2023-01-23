Menu
Humanetix and The Home Caring Group team up for care platform project

Humanetix and The Home Caring Group team up for care platform project

The software vendor will work with Home Caring’s subsidiary Sygnal Technology.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Software vendor Humanetix has scored a deal with The Home Caring Group to roll out its health care-focused platform ACE for 4,500 customers, as well as fuse both parties’ technology offerings.

Home Caring provides a range of aged, disability care and rehabilitation services across the country.

Under the agreement, Humanetix has worked with Home Caring's subsidiary Sygnal Technology and have brought their tech together to make a solution for both the Australian and international markets, which will be available from 1 March.

Sygnal provides a billing and rostering tool to place processes into one platform for a unified and automated operations lifecycle, offering customer management and invoicing.

Home Caring decided to partner with Humanetix after undergoing a market scan based on technology requirements in conjunction with government reform and changing requirements for technology vendors.

Jon Kontopos, CEO of Home Caring, said he views his business as being an early adopter and as such wants to be ahead of the market when it comes to technology usage.

“After reviewing the Humanetix ACE system, we feel their system, complemented with our own platform, creates the perfect technology, not just for us as a leading provider, but also the broader marketplace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Humanetix CEO Arthur Shih said that he sees a “clear gap in the market” to align the software vendor’s tech to enhance how it can be implemented.

“We continue to hear that providers are struggling with outdated technology that doesn't deliver a clear purpose. Our ambitions are to change that quickly, as we accelerate our roadmap to the Australian and overseas markets,” he added. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HumanetixSygnal Technology

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 