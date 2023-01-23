Humanetix and The Home Caring Group team up for care platform project

Software vendor Humanetix has scored a deal with The Home Caring Group to roll out its health care-focused platform ACE for 4,500 customers, as well as fuse both parties’ technology offerings.



Home Caring provides a range of aged, disability care and rehabilitation services across the country.

Under the agreement, Humanetix has worked with Home Caring's subsidiary Sygnal Technology and have brought their tech together to make a solution for both the Australian and international markets, which will be available from 1 March.

Sygnal provides a billing and rostering tool to place processes into one platform for a unified and automated operations lifecycle, offering customer management and invoicing.

Home Caring decided to partner with Humanetix after undergoing a market scan based on technology requirements in conjunction with government reform and changing requirements for technology vendors.

Jon Kontopos, CEO of Home Caring, said he views his business as being an early adopter and as such wants to be ahead of the market when it comes to technology usage.

“After reviewing the Humanetix ACE system, we feel their system, complemented with our own platform, creates the perfect technology, not just for us as a leading provider, but also the broader marketplace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Humanetix CEO Arthur Shih said that he sees a “clear gap in the market” to align the software vendor’s tech to enhance how it can be implemented.

“We continue to hear that providers are struggling with outdated technology that doesn't deliver a clear purpose. Our ambitions are to change that quickly, as we accelerate our roadmap to the Australian and overseas markets,” he added.