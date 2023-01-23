Govt seeks telco marketplace refresh with new additions

The federal government is intending to refresh its whole-of-government telco procurement marketplace with new additions.
A tender from the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has outlined the refresh request as it looks to bring in new suppliers and give existing ones the chance to apply for new categories.
First opened in September 2020 to replace the services provided through its Mobile and Telecommunications Services panels, the DTA's Telecommunications Marketplace allows for federal, state and local governments to buy digital products and services from suppliers.
This time, the list of categories includes one more, bringing the total to 12. However the additional category is simply listed as “reserved”, according to the approach to market (ATM) document.
The 36 current suppliers do not need to reapply to be included in the refreshed marketplace, but they will need to do so if they intend to be included in new categories, which will be for an initial period of up until 30 June 2025.
Additionally, the marketplace is looking to maintain its current pricing regime that sets the maximum price of certain offerings for a minimum period of 12 months.
The current suppliers in the marketplace are:
- Atos Australia
- Australian Centre for Advanced Computing and Communication
- Avaya Australia
- Aztech Labs trading as VoiceFoundry
- Callscan Australia trading as QPC Australia
- Centorrino Technologies
- Cirrus Networks (ACT)
- Converged Communication Network Applications
- Data#3
- Datacom
- Datavoice Communications
- Deloitte
- Dialog
- DXC Technology Australia
- Ethan Global
- Global Speech Networks
- IPFX Systems
- Macquarie Telecom
- Midwich Australia
- My Net Fone Australia trading as MNF Enterprise Services
- NEC Australia
- Nexon Asia Pacific
- NTT Australia
- Optus
- Outcomex
- Pivotel Satellite
- Rise IT trading as Rise.CX
- Satcom Direct Australia
- Secure Agility
- Speedcast Australia
- TasmaNet
- Telstra
- TPG Network
- Unisys Australia
- Verizon Australia
- Vocus
Applications to join the marketplace are open until 8 February.