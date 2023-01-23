Govt seeks telco marketplace refresh with new additions

Credit: Photo 128339165 © Nuttapon Pundech | Dreamstime.com

The federal government is intending to refresh its whole-of-government telco procurement marketplace with new additions.



A tender from the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has outlined the refresh request as it looks to bring in new suppliers and give existing ones the chance to apply for new categories.

First opened in September 2020 to replace the services provided through its Mobile and Telecommunications Services panels, the DTA's Telecommunications Marketplace allows for federal, state and local governments to buy digital products and services from suppliers.

This time, the list of categories includes one more, bringing the total to 12. However the additional category is simply listed as “reserved”, according to the approach to market (ATM) document.

The 36 current suppliers do not need to reapply to be included in the refreshed marketplace, but they will need to do so if they intend to be included in new categories, which will be for an initial period of up until 30 June 2025.

Additionally, the marketplace is looking to maintain its current pricing regime that sets the maximum price of certain offerings for a minimum period of 12 months.

The current suppliers in the marketplace are:

Atos Australia

Australian Centre for Advanced Computing and Communication

Avaya Australia

Aztech Labs trading as VoiceFoundry

Callscan Australia trading as QPC Australia

Centorrino Technologies

Cirrus Networks (ACT)

Converged Communication Network Applications

Data#3

Datacom

Datavoice Communications

Deloitte

Dialog

DXC Technology Australia

Ethan Global

Global Speech Networks

IPFX Systems

Macquarie Telecom

Midwich Australia

My Net Fone Australia trading as MNF Enterprise Services

NEC Australia

Nexon Asia Pacific

NTT Australia

Optus

Outcomex

Pivotel Satellite

Rise IT trading as Rise.CX

Satcom Direct Australia

Secure Agility

Speedcast Australia

TasmaNet

Telstra

TPG Network

Unisys Australia

Verizon Australia

Vocus

Applications to join the marketplace are open until 8 February.

