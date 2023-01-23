Partner Spotlight: Western Australia’s Zenien

How this MSSP managed to shine a light during its "darkest hour".

The ‘Partner Spotlight’ series explores partners operating in the local channel landscape right around the country, from Cape York to Hobart, Byron Bay to Fremantle and beyond. This edition focuses on Canning Vale-based managed security services provider (MSSP) Zenien.



Canning Vale-based managed security services provider Zenien came into its own following a buyout and even though this is when it experienced its "darkest hour", this is when pulled it together to end up as a shining beacon of success.

Zenien as it stands today started in 2012, spinning off from a commercial electrical company in Myaree after being formed to find synergies between the electrical and IT markets.

According to its current director and one of its founders, Cameron Watts, IP CCTV was its primary opportunity at first, as network video was still emerging and the application of its IT skills and the infrastructure and cabling capabilities of the electrical teams worked well together.

During its beginnings, it made use of the workshop and office of the electrical company it was partnered with, which resulted in minimal initial costs with the development of the company and the establishment of cashflow.

A few years later, there was a need for more space, so both businesses moved to Canning Vale.

However, his business partners wanted to focus on their primary business. As such, Watts purchased their shares in Zenien and took it out on its own. This however proved to be a risky move at first.

“The darkest hour for Zenien was when we split with my business partners and tried to stand on our own in 2012,” Watts said to ARN.

“For financial reasons, we went very close to failing, but by being open and honest with our staff about the situation, we came up with a plan that might [have gotten] us through.

“All the Zenien staff (with a few favours from our loyal clients and suppliers) pulled together and achieved what I thought was impossible, not just to survive but to develop and grow. I still look back on a highly stressful time with fond memories of how dedicated and brilliant my team was and I'm forever grateful they stood by the company and me.”

As part of the buyout, Watts needed a new location, so he decided to set up shop in a more central location of Canning Vale that has plenty of storage, a well-equipped workshop with high-speed fibre and a small data centre.

Today, Zenien offers consulting and design, installation, support and maintenance services for security, IT, communications and other related solutions, typically around process monitoring, occupational health and safety (OHS) and situational awareness.

“We have found that because we know what works in the field and have the technical knowledge, we have been invited to do more design and consulting roles,” Watts said.

“Many of our clients prefer someone with deployment and support experience rather than one working on a theory or cookie-cutting from previous documents.”

While it’s an IT company, over time the security side of the business has seen the most growth, with Watts claiming it has a majority market share in the metro local government market in WA.

Additionally, it also services the commercial, industrial, state and federal government, law enforcement and public facilities sectors, as well as seeing significant growth in the global mining industry.

All of these services have resulted in multimillion-dollar yearly turnover and “significant industry trust and respect”, Watts claimed.

“I measure Zenien's success by the repeat business, trust and feedback our clients give us,” he said.

“While financial growth and sustainability are essential, it's not my primary motivator. Providing a brilliant solution, watching my clients or the community benefit from that and enjoying what we do is the primary motivation.

“I believe that focusing on the client's needs first, applying the best technology and being ethical and honest naturally leads to company financial improvements and company sustainability. In my opinion, focusing purely on financial gain is not the recipe for a successful or happy company.”

Part of the secret to the business’ success so far, Watts continued, was simply down to being in the right place at the right time with the right know-how, but there’s a bit more to it than that.

For example, Watts highlighted his employees, who he claimed have not been just “brilliant quality staff”, but have the freedom and empowerment to make their own decisions.

“Micro-management, constant supervision and performance mandates are not required with the right team you trust,” he said.

He also credits Zenien’s culture of honesty and integrity, stating that “[we] focus on the client's best interest first, no matter what, even if it means walking away from a job or significant profit”.

Moving forward, Watts sees, if nothing changes, he expects to hit a growth ceiling before long. However, this doesn’t mean he plans to rest on his laurels – far from it.

In fact, the business is actively recruting to expand staff numbers and improve customer service, which he claims has been difficult in WA.

“I'm keen to provide staff with career opportunities and development and have the opportunity to do more of what I'm good at and enjoy most,” he said.”

Additionally, a merger or alliance with another company may provide the requisite change, but, in Watts’ own words, “there is nothing wrong with just doing what we are doing now”.

