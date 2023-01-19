Optus to power Jim’s Group connectivity in services partnership

Optus Enterprise and Business has scored a partnership with Jim’s Group to provide over 700 services to its network of franchisees with connectivity and technology solutions.



Jim’s Group operates by allowing franchisees across 54 different divisions to work as a sole-operator or grow to hire their own employees.

Through the partnership, Optus Enterprise and Business – the combination of the telco's Optus Enterprise and Optus Business units, which was merged by managing director for enterprise, business and institutional Gladys Berejiklian – is providing the telco’s services to franchisees.

Additionally, Optus Enterprise and Business will also be supporting Jim’s Group’s customer experience system, which attracts more than five million customers each year.

“Millions of Australians rely on Jim’s Group and when they need these important services, they expect to be able to reach someone who can help,” Optus Business and Enterprise vice president of customers David Coventry said.

“Optus’ network, which covers more than 98.5 per cent of the Australian population, will keep Jim’s Group franchisees connected when their customers need them.”

Rocky Aloi, general manager at Jim’s Group, added that the franchise business has been “constantly” looking for ways to improve the experience for franchisees and their customers.

“Optus understands this and they are open to our feedback and queries and support our franchisees through updates and improvements,” he said.

“The secret to our success at Jim’s Group is that we’re never satisfied and that’s what we expect from our partners. In our business, it’s crucial that our franchisees are constantly connected to their customers and Optus allows them to deliver that.”



