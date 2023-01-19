Bluechip Infotech builds networking portfolio with TP-Link

Bluechip will also be leveraging the newly improved TP-Link partner program.

Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has been brought on as a distributor for networking vendor TP-Link, specially targeting the mid-market.

This partnership will ensure that TP-Link continues growing into new markets outside of its established consumer networking and ISP device business.

Bluechip will be focusing on the Omada range of software defined networking products, Pharos wireless broadband devices and the VIGI range of surveillance products.

In addition, Bluechip will have full access to the enterprise portfolio of TP-Link.

Bluechip joins Synnex, Dicker Data and Leader in the distribution stable.

“TP-Link Omada offer a wide range of smart business cloud networking solutions, this will open up opportunities to our SMB channel partners in almost every vertical,” Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung said.

Bluechip will also be leveraging the newly improved TP-Link partner program.

TP-Link A/NZ country manager Neville Wang said the new program provides essential resources to accelerate the sales cycle and grow business.

It features three tiers: Registered, Silver and Gold.

All tiers offer benefits, including direct incentives, deal registration, exclusive members-only promotions and sales tools.

“Leveraging the TP-Link partner program allows us to remove the complexity of a sale while staying close to our partners throughout the entire sales process,” Wang said.

TP-Link Australia and New Zealand director of business channel Anna Gao added the vendor's go-to-market strategy was focussed on the partner ecosystem.

“We have a newly launched partner strategy in place, while working closely with [Bluechip Infotech] to oversee the new business partner program,” Gao said. “Together we will provide reliable products, comprehensive solutions and world class service to our partners and customers.”

Bluechip has been building up its vendor portfolio in recent months adding Minitab, Ava Security, Allied Telesis and NinjaOne.

In August, Bluechip combined forces with specialist unified communications distributor MIA Distribution.

At the time, Hsiung said the opportunity to expand and accelerate growth was significant as both companies operate in different market segments with minimum vendor and customer overlap.