AirTrunk enters Malaysia with new hyperscale data centre

AirTrunk is entering the Malaysian market for the first time after revealing plans to build a data centre.

Named AirTrunk JHB1, the data centre will be based in Johor Bahru and when completed will have capacity of over 150MW. Further capacity extensions are possible, pending customer demand. The initial phase meanwhile will provide 50MW of capacity and will see construction finish during 2024.

Features include a cooling solution that combines indirect evaporating cooling and direct-to-chip liquid cooling and a solar-ready roof.

When complete, this will expand AirTrunk’s data centre platform to more than 1.35 gigawatts of capacity over nine facilities across Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo in addition to Malaysia.

AirTrunk chief technology officer Damien Spillane claimed it would be the “most sustainable data centre in Malaysia”.

“In line with our Net Zero by 2030 target, we are working with our customers to source renewable energy to match electricity consumption at the data centre,” he said.

AirTrunk announced its intention to step up its Asia Pacific (APAC) expansion following the partial acquisition of 88 per cent of the company by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) in April 2020.

“AirTrunk has established itself as the dominant player in the APAC hyperscale market, rapidly growing our footprint in a disciplined way and securing a number of long-term customer commitments,” AirTrunk CEO Robin Khuda said at the time.

“The investment announced today will enable AirTrunk to continue to deliver secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure for our customers in existing and new markets.”

In November 2021, AirTrunk flagged its intentions to build a third data centre in Sydney.