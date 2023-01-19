WatchGuard returns to Dicker Data portfolio in new deal

Was previously the vendor’s distributor from 2013 to 2018.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Supplied

WatchGuard Technologies has returned to Dicker Data’s Australian portfolio after a four-year break, gaining access to its entire range of its products in the local market.



Through the deal, Dicker Data will also help partners with a team of product and technical experts to design cyber security solutions with WatchGuard tech.

Dicker Data previously held a distribution agreement with the security vendor back in 2013, which was maintained for five years, before both companies parted ways in 2018.

After a review of its distribution strategy in 2022, WatchGuard decided to bring Dicker Data Australia back on board, with its new partnership expected to “leverage one another’s strengths in the SMB [small- to medium-sized business] and mid-market as both companies work to capitalise on the growing cyber security market”, according to Dicker Data.

Meanwhile, it still maintained its existing agreement in New Zealand.

Dicker Data Australia joins Leader and Bluechip Infotech as WatchGuard's local distributors, but the agreement with the latter is due to end on 16 March.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve and increase in complexity, partners in the SMB and mid-market are looking to their distributors for robust solutions to enhance the security postures of both their businesses and those of their customers,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and COO at Dicker Data.

“We are committed to helping our partners stay safe and secure in the digital age and believe that our partnership with WatchGuard will be key to that effort.”

Anthony Daniel, regional director for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands at WatchGuard Technologies, claimed the vendor is seeing “significant growth” across Australia.

“As part of our continuous growth plans in 2023 and being a 100 per cent channel company, we see Dicker Data as the suitable distributor to help us grow both our business and our partner community,” he said.

“Through this partnership, our partners will gain access to the right cyber security solutions from WatchGuard to protect their customers and top service and great support from Dicker Data.”