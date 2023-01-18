Federal govt forms advisory group to tackle First Nations digital divide

Michelle Rowland (Minister for Communications) Credit: Supplied

The federal government has established its First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group to close the digital divide for First Nations Australians.

The aim of the group, which was funded in October's 2022-23 Budget, is to work with First Nations people to provide advice to the government and towards Target 17 of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap, which is committed towards equal levels of digital inclusion for First Nations people by 2026.

This includes a “comprehensive focus” on telecommunications, broadcasting and media with consideration towards access, affordability and ability.

It is also expected to complement other initiatives from the government, industry and the not-for-profit sector to support digital inclusion, which includes recognition of First Nations stories as a central pillar of the National Cultural Policy and the consideration of the outcomes of a First Nation Digital Inclusion Roundtable, which was held last month.

The group is chaired by Noongar woman and head of productions and director at Goorlarri Media Enterprises Dorothy West OAM.

Other group members are member of the Alyawarr people and Australian Research Council Fellow Lyndon Ormond-Parker; Saibai Koedal woman and 2023 Young Australian of the Year Talei Elu; and Nyangbal, Arakwal and Dunghutti woman and chair of First Nations Media Australian Naomi Moran.

“The creation of the First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group recognises that more needs to be done to ensure all Australians can take advantage of the benefits of the digital world,” said Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland.

“The Group will provide practical advice to government on how to address significant barriers to digital inclusion for First Nations Australians, particularly in remote areas.

“The collective experience and expertise of Advisory Group members gives us a great opportunity to deliver real change. I am very pleased that Dot West has agreed to Chair the group and with the breadth and depth of experience and perspectives the members bring to the table," she said. "Through the Advisory Group the government looks forward to working in true partnership with First Nations Australians to boost digital inclusion.”

The Advisory Group is part of the federal government’s investment into regional, rural and remote communication initiatives, with $2.2 billion earmarked for regional communities over the next five years to increase connectivity and bridge the digital divide and delivers on an recommendation of the 2021 Regional Telecommunications Review.

Other initiatives enacted based on recommendations from previous Regional Telecommunications reviews include the government’s call for telco providers to be involved in its Alternative Voice Services Trials program and the launch of an online Regional Tech Hub, both of which took place in 2020.