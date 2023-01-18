Hickory and Hungry Jacks dig into new TPG 5G services

First two enterprise customers to use TPG's 5G services.

Credit: Dreamstime

TPG Telecom is counting fast food outlet Hungry Jacks and construction group Hickory as new customers for its newly launched suite of enterprise 5G services.



According to TPG, Hungry Jacks is the first major customer of its 5G capable SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) solution and comes with a five-year deal to provide Wi-Fi and National Broadband Network (NBN) connectivity at more than 350 retail and office locations around Australia.

The new enterprise services include a fixed wireless service, which connects business sites with high-speed internet via the TPG 5G mobile network and a Fortinet-based 5G-backup SD-WAN service.

The large-scale connectivity rollout for Hungry Jacks was completed by TPG in 12 weeks.

“Reliable and robust connectivity is key to delivering on our digital ambitions,” Hungry Jacks CEO Chris Green said. “With TPG Telecom we now know if our fixed-line connection goes down, then our digital kiosks, our eftpos terminals and store connectivity will all seamlessly switch over to 5G and keep us and our customers connected.”

Specialist high-rise construction firm Hickory has also become one of the telco’s first 5G Fixed Wireless enterprise customers.

As a specialist in the construction of high-rise buildings, Hickory required a fast, reliable and flexible connectivity solution that could be delivered quickly, at scale and in locations not yet serviced by fixed-line broadband.

“The nature of big construction projects means we can’t always get a fixed-line connection like you normally would in a commercial setting,” Hickory head of technology Craig Hunter said.

“With TPG Telecom’s 5G Fixed Wireless, we were up and running in record time, meaning the site team could mobilise sooner, minimising time wastage and benefiting from fast and reliable connectivity to collaborate and communicate with everyone on the project.”

The enterprise-ready 5G Fixed Wireless service uses the TPG 5G mobile network which features download speeds of up to 250Mbps and unlimited data for customers.

“5G is a must for businesses that require low latency, high performance, greater capacity and faster speed,” TPG Telecom general manager of commercial, enterprise and government Jeremy Howe said.

“Whether it’s a new branch, pop up store, or temporary construction zone, fixed wireless internet can rapidly connect businesses to the internet at 5G speeds.”

Last year, TPG Telecom signed a decade-long network sharing deal with Telstra, which was knocked back by the nation’s consumer watchdog in December and said it would likely have a negative impact on coverage, network quality and innovation.