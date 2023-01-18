Microsoft authorises Leader as OEM and FPP direct distributor

Will now stock Microsoft’s full range of OEM and FPP products.

Credit: Leader

Leader has scored the designation of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and full packaged product (FPP) direct distributor from Microsoft, increasing its portfolio of solutions from the tech giant.



As a result, the distributor will stock Microsoft’s full OEM and FPP range of products, which includes Office 2021 and Windows 11, in its five warehouses.

“This allows us to become a one-stop solution source for our 12,000+ resellers throughout Australia,” said Theo Kristoris, Leader managing director.

Previously, Leader had been an OEM partner with Microsoft only for its Leader brand PC and laptops that it manufactures and has not been a direct distributor for OEM products that are normally sold to resellers like system integrators and gaming system builders.

In addition, Leader is also currently a Cloud Solution Provider distributor and Electronic Software Delivery distributor.

“Leader have been a long-term partner of Microsoft, helping customers gain value from our products for many years,” said Chris Bright, device partner solution sales lead at Microsoft Australia and New Zealand.

“As Leader expands whilst continuing to have direct connections and local presence with thousands of resellers, the time is right for the partnership with Microsoft to include more of our solution offerings.”

Leader’s FPP direct distribution designation comes a month after it inked a new distribution agreement with Schneider Electric in December, gaining access to a range of APC IT solutions and Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxture IT software.