Data#3 flags strong first half profit growth

Full results due out 16 February.

Credit: Data#3

Data#3 anticipates post-tax profit will be “near the top end” of its $21 million to $25 million guidance range.

Despite noting a gradual improvement in its supply chain, its backlog has not changed materially due to an increase in the volume of business, the company told shareholders in an announcement on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

For the full FY22, Data#3 made $44 million in post-tax profit, which was up 19.1 per cent year-on-year.

Consolidated net profit after tax reached $30.3 million, which was also an increase of 19.1 per cent.

Public cloud revenue shot up 31.3 per cent to $1 billion due to organisations and government departments migrating to cloud-based infrastructure.

As for its services portfolio, consulting revenue rose 50 per cent to $26.6 million, project services was up 5 per cent to $66.6 million, support services was up 66.6 per cent to $160.1 million and people solutions rose by 8.7 per cent to $62.3 million. 

Audited first half results will be revealed on 16 February.

In November, Data#3’s then-chief financial officer Brem Hill announced his retirement after spending 32 years with the IT services provider. 


