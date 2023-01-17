DysrupIT fortifies cyber sec offering with SolCyber partnership

Marco Hermosura (DysrupIT) Credit: Supplied

Managed services provider (MSP) DysrupIT has fortified its cyber security offering through a partnership with US-based managed security services provider (MSSP) SolCyber.

Adding on to its own services, the partnership will combine both companies’ security assets, tools processes and expertise and be made available as a monthly subscription, according to DysrupIT’s head of alliances and partnerships Marco Hermousura.

“As an Australian IT service provider, the formation of this partnership couldn't come at a more crucial time as we urgently address the pressing issues facing Australian and APAC organisations, such as relentless cyber attacks, critical cyber skills shortages and escalating costs,” he said.

“Smaller businesses are facing significant challenges in securing their operations, as existing service providers in our market have failed to make the process both easy and affordable for them.

“Our partnership with SolCyber addresses this issue head-on by making cyber security accessible and uncomplicated for these businesses, solving a large part of the challenge they face.”

Additionally, the Brisbane-headquartered MSP has been named SolCyber’s primary MSP partner for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Andrew McCarroll, DysrupIT CEO, said the partnership with SolCyber “fits seamlessly into our strategy of helping clients transform their business: moving them to cloud and migrating from legacy models to as-a-service”.

“We already support clients across our operations, at an enterprise level with SaaS applications such as Oracle and to a granular level as with Couchbase’s database-as-a-service,” he said.

“Extending our relationships to provide consumption-based security gives company boards affordable options that can be implemented quickly and with no major capex requirement.”

The partnership comes at a critical time as the cyber security market is expected reach US$334 billion in revenue by 2026, with the Asia Pacific (APAC) region predicted to lead the way for growth.

On a global scale, cyber security revenue is expected to rise by a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7 per cent, up from 2021’s US$220 billion, according to data and analytics firm Global Data.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific was framed by GlobalData as being more vulnerable to cyber threats than other regions due to critical infrastructure and the growing financial sector in the region, as well as being expected to lead cyber security growth around the world.



