Aussie IT job ads continued to decline during December

The NT’s IT job listing growth spurt has ended, declining last month by 10.2 per cent.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

The decline in IT job advertisements across the country increased during December, dropping down 7.1 per cent month-on-month.

This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which also reported a decline of 6.5 per cent the month prior.

Declines were seen mostly across the board, with the Northern Territory experiencing the biggest drop at 10.2 per cent. For comparison, the Territory grew by 8.6 per cent in December and 10.5 per cent in October.

Second place went to NSW with a fall of 7.9 per cent, followed closely by South Australia with 7.6 per cent. Next was Queensland with 6.9 per cent, Victoria with 6.8 per cent, Tasmania with 4.4 per cent and WA with 1.6 per cent.

The only exception to the declines was the ACT, which recorded growth of 4.2 per cent

The continued fall in the IT industry’s job listing comes as overall job ads for the nation once again declined, albeit at a slower rate, at 2.6 per cent.

In response to the overall decline, SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said the slowdown was typical for the holidays, but was brought down particularly due to the decline in IT hires. 

“As businesses wound down in December heading into the holiday season, job ad levels declined. This was largely driven by the information and communication technology and hospitality and tourism industries,” she said. 

“Applications per job ad recorded a double-digit rise, indicating candidates are ready and willing to take up opportunities in the new year. Hospitality and tourism roles have seen the greatest increase in applications per job ad, while workers in trades and services are heavily in demand.”


