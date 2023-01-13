ACCC seeks industry feedback on NBN Co SAU variation

Credit: Supplied

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is seeking relevant industry feedback following the release of its consultation paper on NBN Co’s proposed variation to its Special Access Undertaking (SAU).

The undertaking provides a framework for the economic regulation of the National Broadband Network (NBN) until 2040, including rules for setting the maximum prices and service standards that broadband providers could expect to receive.

The variation would make the undertaking the principal regulatory framework for all NBN connections through the proposal to incorporate fibre-to-the-node and other copper-based networks and would also implement important changes to its provisions to apply from July 2023.

NBN Co lodged its proposed Special Access Undertaking (SAU) variation and supporting document with the ACCC last November, making significant additional modifications to its proposed SAU variation following detailed consultation with the ACCC and wider industry.

“Before we decide whether to accept NBN Co’s proposed variation, we want to hear from the retailers who sell NBN services, the households and businesses that rely on the NBN for their broadband and telephone calls and all other stakeholders,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.



The variation would result in significant changes to NBN Co’s product and pricing commitments, including the staged introduction of flat rate access prices with the removal of most bandwidth variable charges by July 2026.

It would also set a cap on the average price per consumer that retailers pay for access, which could provide more certain access costs and allow retailers to better compete in supplying services to consumers.

Under the proposal, NBN Co would also move towards efficient cost recovery before ultimately achieving a stand-alone investment grade credit rating by paying down some of its debt.

While average prices across all customers will increase through the remainder of this decade in line with inflation, some speed tiers would initially be cheaper and others would become expensive.

This includes price reductions for voice-only access and speed tiers of 100 Mbps or more, but price increases at the most popular speed tier of 50 Mbps.

The entry level broadband access offer would be moved from the 12 Mbps tier to the 25 Mbps tier, with an access price that sits between the current prices for those tiers.

The variation would introduce a framework for setting benchmark service standards for the first time. However, NBN Co has proposed to initially continue with many of the existing service standards that do not currently address certain issues raised by the retail providers.

“While NBN Co’s proposal appears positive in most respects, it is not presently clear how specific aspects would promote the long-term interests of the consumers and businesses that rely on the NBN,” Brakey said.

“We understand that NBN Co is committed to continuing to work constructively with us and stakeholders in this consultation process to consider and address these issues.”

She also said current concerns relate to the apparent limitations on the ACCC’s ability to make regulatory determinations that would encourage NBN Co to invest and operate more efficiently over time and the robustness of the proposed processes for making these determinations.

“We also want to test with stakeholders the suitability of the initial benchmark service standards for addressing ongoing quality issues within a reasonable time,” Brakey added.

“We will continue to consider NBN Co’s proposal, applying the statutory test and having regard to stakeholder submissions, before making our decision.”

Interested parties have until 17 February to have their say.

The ACCC intends to release its draft decision in April 2023 and release its final decision following consideration of submissions to the draft.