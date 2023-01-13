archTIS scores $795K KPMG work order for Defence

Brings total contracted value to over $900,000.

Daniel Lai (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

Publicly listed information security provider archTIS has scored a work order worth $795,000 with KPMG Australia subsidiary KTech for the Department of Defence.



The work order will see archTIS provide services in support of foundational secure data design services for Defence and runs until 30 June.

Specifically, the work order data-related architecture consulting services, including data-taxonomy, modelling and security for the OneDefence Data Program under a consortium of vendors led by KPMG.

According to the provider, this is the second work order awarded to archTIS by KPMG Australian Technologies Solutions, otherwise known as KTech, which brings its contracted value in the consortium so far to over $900,000.

Daniel Lai, archTIS managing director and CEO, claimed this new work order will pave the way for future opportunities for the provider in the Defence market.

“This cements archTIS as a key partner to KTech in delivering important Defence data outcomes demonstrating continued growth in a key strategic account,” he said.

This work order runs separately from its $7 million contract with Defence for securing information collaboration across the agency, which was previously announced in June 2022.

That deal was its largest to date at the time and expanded on the existing deployment of its Kojensi product, a multi-government certified platform for secure access, and the agency’s use of NC Protect in the Defence Information Environment (DIE).

This new work order also comes a month after it completed a $3.5 million capital raise to grow Kojensi in the US.