Cognizant names Rob Marchiori as new Australia leader

Rob Marchiori (Cognizant) Credit: Cognizant

Cognizant has promoted Rob Marchiori as its new Australia country leader.

The appointment follows Jane Livesey's promotion in November to senior vice president of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In his new role, Marchiori is responsible for innovating, developing and executing the company’s strategy for Australia and will report to Livesey.

Based in Melbourne, Marchiori first joined Cognizant in 2021 as the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) lead for banking financial services and insurance and later took on the role of head of markets for A/NZ.

During this time, he played a leading role in developing key client partnerships in Australia and expanding the markets team.

“Rob’s leadership has had a positive impact for our clients in Australia. His energy, client-centricity, transformative mindset and leadership is exactly what is needed to drive growth for our Australia business,” Livesey said.

Prior to Cognizant, Marchiori worked with ANZ Banking Group, where he held various roles across delivery and transformation. He also held roles with several other organisations, including RBS, ABN AMRO and Accenture.

"Cognizant’s business in Australia has seen exciting growth driving more value for our clients over the past year. It's a huge testament to the strength of our local team and our partners,” Marchiori said.

“I look forward to working with Jane and the broader APAC team to help our clients deliver value at pace to their customers and continue to build a business that is adaptable and responsive to the changing needs of our people and clients.”