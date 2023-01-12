Ambertech boosts audio business with Convoy acquisition

Will gain inventory and accounts, business use assets and goodwill of around $500,000.

Peter Amos and Robert Glasson (Ambertech) Credit: Supplied

Audio-visual (AV) distributor Ambertech is set to boosts its audio business with the acquisition of the distribution business of Convoy International for up to $3 million.



Convoy, which advertises itself as an importer, distributor and marketer, contains a range of audio system vendors, such as NAD, Bluesound and JBL Home, which sell speakers, home theatre devices and accessories.

It previously played in the mass market segment but exited in 2016 to solely concentrate on the high-end, speciality audio market.

Under the deal, which is currently expected to be in the range of $2.8 million to $3 million, Ambertech will gain inventory and accounts receivable, dependent on valuation at settlement, business use assets and goodwill of around $500,000, which is also subject to final evaluation.

The initial incremental revenue growth from the deal is anticipated to sit between $4 million to $5 million annually, with the potential for ongoing growth.

Ambertech managing director Peter Amos said the deal would add Convoy’s brands into its own portfolio.



“These brands allow Ambertech to expand our solutions for residential installers and specialist HiFi dealers and consolidates our position as the supplier of choice to these markets,” he said.

Additionally, Ambertech COO Robert Glasson added Convoy was a business it was following “for many years” and its operations team will be focusing on completing and integrating Convoy into the company.

“We have established a strong set of acquisition criteria as a fundamental element of our growth strategy,” he said.

Read more: Convoy International restructures business focus

“Identifying premium brands, strategic relationships and quality people remains key. Delivering growth without compromising the support we provide for our brands in the market is critical.”

This isn't the first time Ambertech has bolstered its offering through acquisition as in 2019, Hills Limited sold off its AV business to its subsidiary, Amber Technology.

Under that agreement, the majority of the Hills AV staff transferred across, as well as Hills AV’s brands.









