Menu
Conan 2.0 revamps C/C++ package manager

Conan 2.0 revamps C/C++ package manager

Features a cleaner syntax, a new public Python API, new build system integrations, and a new graph model

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: iunewind

Conan 2.0, a major new version of the open source C/C++ package manager created by JFrog, is due to arrive in February. 

The upgrade features a cleaner syntax, a new public Python API, new build system integrations, and a new graph model that better represents the relations between packages in C and C++, a JFrog official said this week.

Conan 2.0 takes Conan to the next level, said Stephen Chin, JFrog vice president of developer relations. 

The upgrade is set to provide better support and infrastructure for C and C++ builds. 

The cleaner syntax, meanwhile, will offer a better mechanism for defining C and C++ recipes. Dependency graph issues also will be resolved.

Conan is a package manager that lets C and C++ developers capture artifacts created during builds of applications and libraries, storing them as a Conan Package. 

Developers can access Conan Packages stored in Conan Center, a central repository with hundreds of open source applications and libraries. The latest version of Conan can be installed from the conan.io website.

Conan 2.0 was released in beta last June; the current release is Conan 1.56, which was published last month. Conan 1.0 arrived five years ago this month.

Conan makes it easier to manage C/C++ deployments, leveraging a package-based paradigm as opposed to standard dependency library management. 

The combination of C/C++ and Conan is intended to help expedite the speed and consistency of software development for IoT devices, a realm where both of these languages have been popular. 

Conan clients can run on Windows, macOS, Linux, and anywhere else that Python can run.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 