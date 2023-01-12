ALE terminates Integrated Products distie deal, expands Auroz

Claims the decision to end the Integrated Products was a separate decision.

Maud Holvast (ALE) Credit: ALE

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) Australia has terminated its Australian distribution agreement with Integrated Products while expanding its existing deal with Auroz.



As part of the newly expanded deal, Auroz will distribute ALE’s entire portfolio of communication, networking and cloud solutions, as well as services to ALE’s channel partners, in Australia.

This sees Auroz join Fifteen, formerly known as VExpress, as an Australian distributor of its products.

Meanwhile, ALE’s partnership with Integrated Products as an authorised distributor was ended as part of a separate decision, the vendor claimed.

“At ALE, we aim for a seamless enablement of our channel ecosystem and this partnership with Auroz will enable the effective delivery of ALE’s broad portfolio of native, open, adaptable and durable digital age networking, communication and cloud solutions,” ALE A/NZ leader Maud Holvast said.

“Auroz prides itself in developing strong, long-term partnerships with their resellers, built on trust, respect and a highly efficient way of working.

“Auroz’s reputation for a quick turnaround time, high levels of in-country stock and support and a network of agile partners gives them the competitive edge and skills to grow the ALE channel ecosystem.”

Auroz managing director Jason North said the deal expands on an existing distribution deal of ALE’s SIP and UC headset ranges, which has been ongoing for the last 12 months.

“ALE’s range of communications and networking products perfectly complement Auroz’s existing portfolio of world-class brands. This provides Auroz a springboard to a raft of new industries, partners and possibilities," he added.

