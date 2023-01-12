Federal Court rules in Motorola Solutions' favour in Hytera patent case

Amount Hytera will need to pay is yet to be determined.

The Federal Court of Australia has ruled in favour of Motorola Solutions in its copyright and patent infringement claims against Hytera Communications following similar rulings in the US and Germany.

The Court found that Hytera infringed Motorola’s copyright and patent rights and determined it was entitled to an order permanently restraining Hytera from continued infringement, as well as pecuniary relief, including additional damages for copyright infringement.

The amount is yet to be determined.

The entitlement to additional damages arises from the Court’s determination that Hytera’s infringement of Motorola Solutions’ rights was flagrant and “constituted a substantial industrial theft” of its proprietary source code.

According to Motorola, it proved its case despite “the fact that much of Hytera’s source code has vanished”.

Patent infringement proceedings kicked off in 2017 in Australia, not long after it was launched in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on 14 March 2017 and a patent infringement complaint filed with the US International Trade Commission on 29 March 2017.

Patent infringement complaints were also filed with the Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany.

“We are pleased the Australian Federal Court recognises that Hytera unlawfully copied our proprietary source code and is infringing our patent rights,” Motorola Solutions general counsel and chief administrative officer Mark Hacker said.

“Since we commenced our global litigation campaign to hold Hytera accountable, a federal jury in the United States, the U.S International Trade Commission, courts in Germany and now Australia have all ruled in our favour.

“The evidence of Hytera’s egregious theft and blatant infringement of our patents, trade secrets and copyrights is overwhelming and the victory further validates our efforts to protect our intellectual property for the benefit of our industry, customers, channel and distribution partners, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

The court determined that a certain number of Hytera’s Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) products infringed Motorola Solutions’ Australian patent.

Hytera’s infringing DMR products include a substantial number of its portables (22 models), mobiles (two models) and repeaters (four models).

In addition, the court found that Hytera unlawfully copied Motorola Solutions’ source code into Hytera’s DMR equipment, thereby infringing and continuing to infringe Motorola Solutions’ copyright.

The injunctive relief will restrain Hytera from making, importing, offering to sell, selling or otherwise distributing in Australia DMR products that are capable of performing Motorola Solutions’ patented methods or reproduce Motorola Solutions’ copyrighted source code.

Hytera is a Chinese-headquartered manufacturer of radio transceivers and radio systems.

"Hytera knew that its analog radio products faced extinction and that it could not hope to develop its own digital two-way radios in time to save its ailing business," Motorola stated in its patent infringement claim document in 2017.

At the time, Motorola also claimed that Hytera allegedly "lured" away several of its employees who would have allegedly downloaded " thousands of confidential technical documents in the weeks prior to their departures".