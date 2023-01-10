Dicker Data gets Cyber Aware

More than 10,000 partners will have access to white-label cyber security training services.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has strengthened its cyber security portfolio with the addition of white-label security awareness training provider Cyber Aware.

Dicker Data will support Cyber Aware through offering access to more than 10,000 channel partners in Australia and New Zealand. Cyber Aware uses a channel-only model, targeting managed service providers (MSP) in addressing growing cyber security risks.

“The education of employees is a critical line of defence in the everchanging cyber threat landscape and this appointment is an example of how Dicker Data continues to evolve, providing our partners with access to more than just the products they need to protect their end-customers, but the next-generation solutions from vendors required for evolving security needs," Dicker Data COO and executive director Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“Furthermore, cyber security training solutions can be a prerequisite to a business being issued with cyber security insurance, further increasing the need for solutions offered by companies like Cyber Aware.”

Additionally, Dicker Data’s team of product experts will proactively introduce Cyber Aware into opportunities where there is an opportunity to upskill the end-customer and their employees.

“Cyber Aware has helped us grow into the business we are today," CEO of Melbourne-based MSP Security Shift Chris Wright said.

"With marketing landing pages, automated on-boarding, engaging training and extensive reporting, Cyber Aware enables us to build a strong security culture for our clients all while promoting our brand.

“Being an Australian product and team, they are always on-hand to help us to grow our business and better serve our customers.”

In November, Mitnovetski discussed the distribution giant's expectation for software and services to reach 40 per cent revenue by 2025.

“We are continually evaluating the market and are always looking for new vendors and technologies to support our partners and help us remain at the cutting-edge of the industry," he said at the time.