iCognition lifts govt agency AOFM’s CMS to the cloud

Services provider iCognition has taken another government agency’s content management system to the cloud, providing services for the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM).

Specifically, iCognition implemented its Enterprise Content Management/Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS) software-as-a-service, otherwise known as EDRMSaaS.cloud, within the agency.

The AOFM issues debt securities on behalf of the Australian government, manages cash and debt flows, provides advice on financial risks and supports smaller lenders by investments through securitisation markets.

According to the services provider, AOFM updated its existing CMS and transitioned it over to EDRMSaaS, which involved a re-engineering of its information architecture and configuration.

It also remapped records authorities, cleansed legacy and unused data and set new processes and procedures.

“By having a deep understanding of our client's people, systems and processes we were able to seamlessly transition AOFM from on-premises to iCognition’s secure cloud,” said Joe Mammoliti, iCognition CEO.

The take-up of iCognition’s EDRMSaaS comes a month after it implemented the service within Treasury in December 2022, in addition to the Australian Digital Health Agency, the Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment and University of New South Wales, as well as clients in the financial and regulated industries market.