DTA renegotiates new $725M IBM Australia deal

Follows the first $1 billion blockbuster arrangement from 2018.

Credit: ID 55578362 © Victor Diola Jr | Dreamstime

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has executed the next iteration of its IBM products and services whole-of-government arrangement valued at $725 million over five years.

This follows the first iteration of the $1 billion blockbuster IBM arrangement from 2018, which was expected to deliver more than $100 million in savings and benefits for taxpayers. Channel partners were also set to benefit from the deal, which was structured to enable providers to engage with Big Blue throughout the process.

“This arrangement is the right fit for the current context and requirements for its participating agencies,” DTA CEO Chris Fechner said. “It offers important continuity for the business systems that support critical government services which Australians rely on.

“Through the Commonwealth negotiating as one entity, the contract will continue to give government agencies better value for money and more flexibility when sourcing commonly used IBM products and services with a focus on essential government requirements.”

IBM products and services that will be accessible through the new arrangement include its offerings for hardware, software, cloud services and professional services.

According to the DTA, the arrangement delivers key investment for the government, including training and certifications to uplift digital capability.

The DTA and IBM are also discussing opportunities to explore emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

“Under this arrangement, IBM Australia will continue supporting the Australian government in their work to drive accelerated adoption of innovative technology to modernise government services,” IBM Australia managing director and vice president Nicholas Flood said.

“We will continue to work with government agencies to explore how emerging technologies could help transform service delivery to create a more secure, sustainable, innovative and skilled Australia.”

The arrangement was negotiated and signed jointly by the DTA, Australian Taxation Office, Department of Defence, Department of Home Affairs and Services Australia.

The DTA has coordinated across government to deliver an arrangement that is streamlined and offers the best possible value for taxpayer money, the DTA claimed.