Bigtincan buys US-based SalesDirector.ai for US$1.2M

David Keane (Bigtincan) Credit: Bigtincan

Australia-founded software vendor Bigtincan Holdings has acquired US-based revenue intelligence and data platform SalesDirector.ai for a total of $1.2 million to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) powered insights.



SalesDirector.ai automates sales activity capture and provides data insights and analysis, with the ability to connect with other services such as Domo, Power BI, Tableau, Einstein and Google Data Studio.

The deal consists of US$800,000 in cash funded from cash reserves raised through an institutional placement conducted last month, with the rest through the issue of fully paid shares in Bigtincan at $0.535 a share based on the value per share as of 23 December 2022, coming to US$400,711.

According to Bigtincan, the combination of its existing content, engagement and relationship analytics with SalesDirector.ai’s technology will improve its AI-powered insights capabilities and improve forecasting accuracy.

While Bigtincan CEO and cofounder David Keane did not disclose how many employees they would be bringing on as part of the deal, he confirmed to ARN that all of SalesDirector.ai’s employees would be moving into the business.

He also said that the pair had been working together over the last year and that SalesDirector.ai would become part of Bigtincan, as opposed to continuing as its own brand.

“Traditionally, when we do small tech focused acquisitions, they become part of the Bigtincan product suite, so that capability gets added to the existing platform we have,” Keane said.

“We don't tend to run these things as separate businesses, mostly because we miss out on some of the benefits for our shareholders of taking it all together and taking that technology and really getting in the platform.

“This is no different than our existing strategy – embed, connect it all together and make it something that our customers can choose to add. We do believe that it is all about choice and we want people to be able to buy these technologies from us as additional value-added options. I think that’s going to be the case here as well.”

Bigtincan’s appetite for acquisitions comes months after it put an offer on the table to acquire 100 per cent of LiveTiles back in October for $65 million, but then decided against it.

Bigtincan said it received very limited engagement from LiveTiles on the proposal and wasn’t granted access to due diligence, saying a month later in November that there was a “lack of genuine engagement” from the vendor.