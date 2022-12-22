Tesserent scores $3M State Library of Queensland archive deal

Will supply technology and cloud managed services over five years.

Kurt Hansen (Tesserent) Credit: Tesserent

Tesserent has scored a $3 million contract with the State Library of Queensland for a new digital archiving solution.

The contract runs for five years and will see the cyber security provider supply technology and cloud managed services to the State Library.

According to Tesserent CEO Kurt Hansen, the State Library is looking to digitise its assets due to many of them wearing with age.

Additionally, he also said it is looking at providing a safe and reliable backup of the digitisation process.

The process is new for the State Library, as it does not currently have a digital archiving system.

The contract follows a similar project that saw iQ3, which is now part of Tesserent, provide the State Library of NSW with a digital archiving solution. However, the two projects are not linked, Hansen added.

In late August, Tesserent announced its results for the 2022 financial year, which saw net profit losses almost double from $4.5 million to $8.8 million.

However, Tesserent’s total sales turnover increased by 71 per cent to $166 million, while statutory revenue grew by $113 million, a rise of 50 per cent from 2021’s $67.4 million.