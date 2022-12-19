Where MSPs can make a market impact in 2023: N-able

MSPs should prepare for some challenges in a market with mass opportunity

Frank Colletti (N-able) Credit: Supplied

The current state of the business climate in terms of the opportunity for managed services providers is staring them right in the face.

This is according to N-able executive vice president of worldwide sales Frank Colletti, who was recently in town, meeting MSPs.

His main message to the MSP community was to take advantage of the changing challenges in the marketplace and apply some rigour to the business, putting thought into how they're going to tackle the year ahead.

“MSPs should prepare for some challenges. I think they should identify where those opportunities are, and make sure that they're the expert in the space and they don't just become a commodity in the market,” he said. “MSPs need to take advantage because these are the moments in time, as I've seen throughout the history of managed services, where they can truly make an impact, differentiate themselves and separate from the pack.

“Even though there are some challenges out there in the marketplace servicing SMBs, we have this opportunity to actually expand and grow the market and I think MSPs are trying to understand what's the best way for them to grow their business.”

In November, the remote monitoring and management (RMM), data protection and security vendor saw its third-quarter revenue growth reach US$93.5 million up six per cent year-on-year and subscription revenue reach US$91.2 million, also up six per cent.

During the third quarter, N-able launched its N-sight RMM all-in-one solution for MSPs, MSP Manager and the Cloud User Hub, which is a multi-tenant Microsoft 365 management and automation platform.

From a product perspective, Colletti said its backup and data protection solution has opened up a lot of doors on the sales front.

“It's really allowed us to change the dynamic, get a foothold into accounts and lead with our cloud-first backup offering, which really allows MSPs to save the amount of data that they're actually transferring over the cloud in a much easier way without hardware and physical devices on-site,” he said.

“We've got some pretty nice penetration across the MSP marketplace and the fact that we have two RMMs has really allowed us to capture a bigger market share.”

Colletti said it was focused on building up its partner success teams, having recently hired a new partner success manager in Danielle Drury.

“We've made an investment here in our partner success team, side by side with our sales organisation,” he said.

“Partner success is designed to work with our customers to be that anchor, and ensure that we're working with them and then leveraging the rest of the go-to-market team to identify where areas of opportunities are in the market.”

In September N-able’s Matthew Drake, Asia Pacific VP of sales told Reseller News that the company is mulling creating a Kiwi team due to the growing appetite for security and backup solutions in New Zealand.

