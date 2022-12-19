Green Light launches skills arm Pivot

Credit: Dreamstime

IT service provider Green Light has launched a new unit designed to plug customers’ skills gaps either through training or resourcing.

Named Pivot, the unit offers three main service lines, including training programs covering Microsoft Dynamics, PEGA and Java.

Meanwhile, the second arm – known as Hire, Train, Deploy – sees the Pivot team identify graduate resources and provide any specialised training to be deployed onsite with a customer.

Then, the final part will see Pivot offer certified Dynamics and PEGA resources to be available for customers with rates based on the individual’s background, specialisation and security clearance.

To bolster the unit, Green Light has hired Charlie Walker as its new alliance partner manager, tasking her with managing their strategic partnerships and business development moving forward.

“2022 has been an exceptional journey for the Pivot team, we have seen continuous growth across all service lines as well as an increase in client demand,” Pivot manager Kayleigh Hulme said.

“This means that our customers are seeking new and agile ways to not only hire new talent but also upskill their existing workforce and I am incredibly proud that Pivot has the capability to deliver unique solutions in this space.

"We understand that our customers, like people, are different and their needs are not the same,” she added. “This is where the Pivot business has stood out this year, the fact we can deliver our upskilling courses, certifying individuals in various Microsoft Dynamics modules to suit a specific project has been highly received by our clients.”

Over the past 15 years, Green Light has expanded from its Sydney home turf into Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Auckland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

At the end of 2020, it announced it was expanding its network and security operations into Canada.

The move into Montreal arose after working with major mining groups in Western Australia for several years and expected that part of the business at the time to grow throughout 2021 and 2022.