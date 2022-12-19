ExciteIT scores $1.7M services deal for LendLease Retirement Living

Credit: Photo 261238303 © Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com

Managed services provider (MSP) ExciteIT has scored a $1.73 million contract with LendLease Retirement Living for a ‘future state’ of the retirement village operator and developer.

Under the contract, the MSP is to provide hardware, software, discovery, security and design services for LendLease over a six-month period.

“This contract will see us provide hardware and the discovery, design and planning of a future state for the Retirement Living business that will include end-user computing, cloud support, security governance, cyber security monitoring and networking,” said ExciteIT CEO and managing director Bryan Saba.

“It is a great example of an opportunity that capitalises on Cipherpoint's capabilities as a managed service provider across cloud and cyber security.

“The team is working hard on building from the foundations of both this opportunity and others in our opportunity pipeline.”

Last week, ExciteIT won a $540,000 contract to roll out voice-over-IP telephony for healthcare provider Healius across its health and pathology centres.

Like the LendLease contract, it also covers a six-month timeframe but is open to potential expansions.

These deals come months after ExciteIt’s purchase by cyber security provider Cipherpoint for $3.25 million.

Due to the acquisition, Saba joined Cipherpoint and was appointed to be its managing director and CEO in addition to his ExciteIT position.