Infosys gets greenlight to deliver Centrelink payments engine

Credit: Dreamstime

Services Australia has handed Infosys another mega-contract to roll out its new welfare payments calculator following its 14-month build last year.

The systems integrator has now been charged with delivering the software and related licenses until June 2023 for a total potential value of $31.6 million.

Infosys was first contracted in 2019 to build Services Australia’s new Entitlement Calculation Engine (ECE) solution using PEGA software.

The engine is designed to replace Centrelink’s 30-year-old welfare payment system and deliver about $100 billion in payments to 7.3 million people each year. At the time, Infosys beat Accenture and IBM to the initial $18.4 million contract.

The contract’s value then rose to $42 million to include incremental delivery methodology and allow closer planning and monitoring of the ECE build phase.

The first phase of the building finished last September. Now, Infosys will begin rolling out the licenses and services.

“Services Australia undertakes all procurement activities in accordance with the Commonwealth Procurement Rules and the Australian Government’s Procurement Framework,” a Services Australia spokesperson said.

Services Australia has been updating various digital services for some time now, which includes its myGov platform, a new payment utility platform and new specialist IT services.