PwC bolsters cyber security expertise with 5 new appointments

Bringing over 62 years of collective experience at the firm to its cyber security practice.

Clockwise from top left: Chris Davis, Brett Hayes, Jon Crenner, Susanna Chan, Duncan Alderson (PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia) Credit: PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia has bolstered its cyber security expertise with the promotion of five partners for its cyber security and digital trust practice.

The new appointments include Chris Davis, Brett Hayes, Jon Crenner, Susanna Chan and Duncan Alderson, who collectively bring 62 years and six months’ worth of experience at PwC to the practice.

Davis, Hayes, Chan and Alderson have been with PwC for at least 12 years each, while Crenner by comparison is a recent addition to the company, with only two years and six months at the firm under his belt.

In addition to the five new cyber security partners, PwC also brought in 62 other new partner admissions, bringing the total number up to 937 and making it the largest partner intake ever for the firm for this time of year.

“We're promoting more partners across our whole business than ever before at this time because we believe there are great opportunities in the market and we have a strong depth of talent to maximise these opportunities,” said PwC Australia CEO Tom Seymour.

“The breadth of capabilities and experience in this new partner cohort reflects the demand in our core businesses which are experiencing strong revenue growth to date.

“We continue our commitment to build trust and help our clients solve important problems, especially in the areas of economic and government reform, cyber security, energy transition, as well as skills shortage, cloud and digitisation and regulatory complexity.”

He claimed that the promotion round is part of PwC’s efforts to make its partnership more diverse and inclusive, with 39 per cent of the 67 appointments being women and 36 per cent being from a non-European diverse cultural background.