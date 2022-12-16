Menu
Ingram Micro to distribute The Joy Factory’s mounting solutions in Australia

Will offer mounting and enclosure products for mobile devices to partners.

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has picked up a deal to distribute The Joy Factory’s suite of mounting solutions in Australia. 

Ingram Micro will be the sole distributor of The Joy Factory in Australia and will gain access to the vendor’s mounting systems, kiosks, and mobile workstations. 

“The ability to combine the solutions from a leading brand like The Joy Factory with the portfolio of tablets and endpoint devices Ingram Micro offers creates a great synergy and gives our reseller partners a fantastic opportunity to capitalise on this growing market,” said David Sorrell, Ingram Micro’s general manager of specialty vendor management. 

“Combined with The Joy Factory’s Partner Program, which along with other benefits offers cash rebate rewards, we think resellers will find The Joy Factory a great addition to their customer solutions.” 

Products include a tablet mounting system, rugged tablet case, and tablet kiosks, among others. 

“Our products can not only protect the customer's tablet investment but can give them truly flexible mounting options for hands-free work environments or secure tablet placement,” Steve McGarrigle, The Joy Factory's director of sales at Ingram Micro. 

“The Joy Factory’s range provides businesses with new options for how they can use tablets to increase productivity.” 

Ingram Micro also recently launched an integration between its Cloud Marketplace and Microsoft to automate using its services on the distributor’s platform. 

Known as the Microsoft Online Management Extension (MOME), the solution, powered by Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue, provides an automated management solution that enables Microsoft partners to both sell and manage services in a single location



Tags Ingram MicroThe Joy Factory

