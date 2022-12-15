Telstra crowned top JAPAC service partner for Palo Alto

APAC and A/NZ arm of NTT also won the SI Partner of the Year award.

Janet Docherty (Palo Alto Networks) Credit: Veeam

Telstra has been crowned Palo Alto Networks’ top service provider partner for this year within the Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) region at the vendor’s Ignite’22 partner summit in Las Vegas.



The telco won the SP (service provider) Partner of the Year award, with Palo Alto claiming it has continued to invest in the cyber security vendor’s product suite.

“This partnership is growing from strength to strength, particularly in the service provider space with large enterprise customers,” Palo Alto said.

The only other recipient with local ties was the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) arm of NTT, with it scoring the SI (systems integrator) Partner of the Year award.

“NTT continued to adopt the Palo Alto Networks platform and integrate it into their services ecosystem along with a defined banking and financial services industry point of view that contributed to wins across the financial services industry,” the vendor added.

Janet Docherty, director for commercial sales and partners for JAPAC at Palo Alto, added that the common thread among all the winners was “their commitment to our customers and our shared mission of protecting our digital way of life”.

“The pandemic pushed cyber security to the top agenda in JAPAC boardrooms. The accelerated digital transformation brought about by the pandemic provided an opportunity for us to help our partners navigate the landscape and leverage the opportunities,” she said.

“Our partners contributed more to our pipeline than ever before and were the source of the vast majority of our new customers. I’d like to thank all of our JAPAC partners for their contribution to these truly remarkable achievements.”