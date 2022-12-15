Access4 buys Cisco competitor Novum Networks

Tim Jackson (Access4) Credit: Tim Jackson

Melbourne-based communications vendor Access4 has acquired its Perth-based rival Novum Networks for an undisclosed amount.

The two companies provide Cisco’s BroadWorks calling and collaboration platform while Access4 has a “significantly larger” services catalogue, including its own OSS/BSS platform SASBOSS.

According to Access4 managing director Tim Jackson, the two companies have “natural synergies... and a great culture fit”.

“We believe we are better together and with Novum’s presence on the west coast and our growing presence on the east coast and New Zealand, this is a great outcome for the managed service provider (MSP) community,” he said.

Access4 is now looking for more “complementary businesses” to serve as potential acquisitions.

Founded in 2014, Novum provides a variety of voice and communications services, including Webex, business cloud PBX, Microsoft Teams direct routing, CRM and analytics, among others.

Novum managing director Nigel Keswick said the acquisition would enable the combined entity to rapidly scale.

“We compete directly with Access4 and have done so for a number of years,” he said. “Their approach to growing the business and investing in their own IP with SASBOSS was a different model and one we didn’t embark on.

“We saw the benefits in combining the entities and bringing the unique skill sets of both businesses together to ensure we continue to be the leaders in voice and unified communications for the channel in Australia and New Zealand.”

Novum will be integrated into Access4 over the next 12 months, with Novum’s name to be retired "over time", Access4 said.



Meanwhile, Access4 was founded in 2014 and describes itself as a channel-only, MSP-focused provider of unified communications solutions for business.

It offers voice products and unified communications products, alongside analytics and contact centre solutions.

Last year, the company launched a partner program, focused on Australian MSPs servicing their voice and collaboration tools. Access4 also sells its solutions via Rhipe – now Crayon – across Asia Pacific.

“With both businesses focusing on a channel-only model, we believe we can integrate the businesses with relative ease to recognise a stronger and larger footprint in the region,” Jackson said.

“At the same time, with growing demand for voice and UC services in small to medium businesses across ANZ, the MSP channel is actively seeking quality and affordable solutions to increase its recurring revenue.”