Menu
NSW Ed re-engages ClassCover for cloud software

NSW Ed re-engages ClassCover for cloud software

$7.8-million contract awarded for supply teacher solution.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

The NSW Department of Education has once again tapped Australian software-as-a-service (SaaS) player ClassCover to help recruit supply teachers across the state. 

The Sydney-based company was handed a $7.8-million contract to provide its cloud-based SaaS platform, which connects public schools with supply teachers. 

ClassCover, which was the incumbent on the contract, will now licence the software for another five years. 

“ClassCover is designed to make it easier for principals to access casual staff,” a spokesperson for the Department of Education said. 

“Schools can use the platform to search, contact and book casual teachers from their smartphone, tablet or desktop. This service is provided to all NSW public schools and service and support is included as part of the contract.”

The company was awarded the contract to continue providing the preferred casual teacher resourcing solution through a competitive tender process. 

Last month, NSW Department of Education and Cyber Security NSW partnered to pilot a new course delivered through the open-source platform Cyber City.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Department of EducationNSW GovernmentClassCover

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 