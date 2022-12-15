NSW Ed re-engages ClassCover for cloud software

Credit: Dreamstime

The NSW Department of Education has once again tapped Australian software-as-a-service (SaaS) player ClassCover to help recruit supply teachers across the state.

The Sydney-based company was handed a $7.8-million contract to provide its cloud-based SaaS platform, which connects public schools with supply teachers.

ClassCover, which was the incumbent on the contract, will now licence the software for another five years.

“ClassCover is designed to make it easier for principals to access casual staff,” a spokesperson for the Department of Education said.

“Schools can use the platform to search, contact and book casual teachers from their smartphone, tablet or desktop. This service is provided to all NSW public schools and service and support is included as part of the contract.”

The company was awarded the contract to continue providing the preferred casual teacher resourcing solution through a competitive tender process.

