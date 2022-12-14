Motorola Solutions deploys reporting portal for Crime Stoppers Tasmania

Con Balaskas (Motorola Solutions) Credit: Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions has upgraded Crime Stoppers Tasmania’s online reporting portal for the public to provide crime-related tips with the police.

The upgrade took 12 months and wrapped up in August, with the upgraded portal allowing tippers to attach media files, such as pictures and videos from smartphones. These files can then be shared rapidly with agencies and first responders.

A key element behind the upgrade, according to Motorola Solutions, was to improve tipper confidence around securing personal data associated with crime tips. As such, the deployment includes cyber security support and vulnerability testing.

“Crime Stoppers Tasmania is empowering the public to share more information about crimes and threats, while our new online portal is making it easier for citizens to play a greater role in protecting their communities,” said Con Balaskas, Motorola Solutions managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

“The public can play a critical role in protecting communities and making Tasmania a safer and more resilient state overall.”

Motorola Solutions claimed only 10 per cent of tippers provided personal details with their crime tips prior to the upgraded portal. Since the upgrade however, this number has risen to 30 per cent.

Motorola Solutions has previously provided assistance to Tasmanian police, with it building an emergency services radio network for the state police force which was trialled in October during the T20 Cricked World Cup in Hobart.