Telstra and Quantium create new joint venture

Sandy Cameron (Quantium Telstra) Credit: Sandy Cameron

Telstra and Quantium have partnered to launch a joint venture focused on data and artificial intelligence.

Named Quantium Telstra, it follows a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations signed in November 2021 and will be led by CEO Sandy Cameron, formerly group owner of Telstra’s data and AI products and solutions.

According to the telco, the joint venture is aligned with Telstra’s T25 strategy and will be underpinned by Telstra Purple’s 2,000-strong team.

The team will be responsible for Quantium Telstra’s delivery of enterprise customer solutions across cloud, cyber security and software development.

“In a world of disruption, making sense of complex data sets quickly and securely is a must for businesses,” said Kim Krogh Andersen, Telstra’s group executive product and technology. “The delivery of end-to-end data and AI services is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in Australia and the joint venture is well-positioned to capture a share of this opportunity.

“Sandy Cameron brings a wealth of customer, strategy and data experience, most recently as a data and AI product executive at Telstra. This expertise will guide the joint venture and ensure it delivers on its vision to provide value to Telstra and our customers over the coming years.”

Quantium CEO Adam Driussi said the company looked forward to seeing the partnership grow in the coming years.

“The three key ingredients in any digital transformation are cutting-edge smart networking and connectivity, superb IT and world-class data science and AI,” Driussi said. “This partnership brings all these ingredients together to help unlock growth for Telstra and deliver enhanced experiences and value for its customers.”

According to Telstra, the companies’ teams have been working closely since signing last year’s MoU.