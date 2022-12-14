Officeworks prolongs core SAP access with Rimini Street

To continue the access to its call centre and online customer support services.

Credit: Supplied

Officeworks has prolonged the access to its core SAP systems following the retirement of Explorer 11 with Rimini Street’s Connect for Browsers offering.

Part of the Rimini Connect suite of products, Rimini Street claims the solution can modernise technology environments and extend the lifetime of enterprise software by keeping applications and databases compatible and integrated.



The office supplies retailer had to reconsider its usage of the browser as its SAP system was only certified to be accessible through Internet Explorer. Continuing to use it unsupported after its retirement date of June 15 ran the risk of not being able to access its call centre and online customer support services.

Instead of upgrading its systems, it approached Rimini Street and opted to go for a software-based approach, bringing in Rimini Connect for Browsers in June before IE entered the end of life.

“With Rimini Street, Officeworks is protected against current and future browser compatibility challenges and able to achieve the same functionality it needed to experience but through other browsers such as Chrome or Edge,” said Michael Howard, chief operating officer at Officeworks.

“Now we can rest assured knowing our internal team members are no longer impacted in their ability to serve our valued customers due to browser-related obstacles.”

Rimini Street’s announcement of its work with Officeworks comes months after it said in October it helped Southern Cross Electrical Engineering with the support of its Oracle applications.