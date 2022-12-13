ExciteIT to roll out VoIP telephony for Healius

Will cover Healius’ health and pathology centres across Australia.

Managed IT services provider ExciteIT has bagged a $540,000 contract to roll out voice-over-IP telephony for Healius.

The publicly listed healthcare provider entered a services agreement with ExciteIT for a total of six months, with the potential for future expansion.

The contract will cover Healius’ health and pathology centres across Australia.

“I am pleased to announce the completion of this services agreement,” said Bryan Saba, founder of ExciteIT and recently appointed CEO of parent company Cipherpoint.

“Healius is a new customer for ExciteIT in an industry segment that provides further opportunities for both managed IT services and cyber security”.

The contract comes just months after Cipherpoint acquired Excite IT for $3.25 million.

Founded in 2007, Excite IT optimises information technology platforms and processes for its enterprise customers and implements cyber security solutions with customers spanning property, logistics and food industries.

In March Cipherpoint also ramped up its managed security service offerings for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) and local government sectors as it plans to launch a new security operations centre (SOC).

Last year publicly listed Cipherpoint also acquired local managed security services provider Brace168.

The deal — worth around $4.2 million — gave Cipherpoint access to Brace168’s security operations centre (SOC) platform as well as its government and enterprise customers.

It then acquired managed security service provider (MSSP) Virtual Information Technology (VIT) for around $1 million.