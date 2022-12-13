DDLS consolidates business under Lumify brand

Will consist of the parent group with three business units.

Jon Lang (Lumify) Credit: Lumify

DDLS Group has taken up the new branding of Lumify Group, standardising the name of various businesses within its portfolio.

The new structure, which aims to unify DDLS’ business units under a singular brand, places Lumify Group as the parent company as of 13 December and contains the business units of Lumify Work, Lumify People and Lumify Learn.

The Lumify Work branch contains DDLS Australia, DDLS Philippines and the New Zealand-based Auldhouse, the latter of which was acquired back in September 2021, while DDLS People will become Lumify People.

Lumify Learn meanwhile is set to launch in the new year as an IT consumer training arm, incorporating its AIICT division.

The corporate IT and process training organisation claimed the rebrand will have no impact on the day-to-day operations of business units or the student experience.

“The existing DDLS brand doesn’t do justice to the progressive, modern organisation we’ve become,” said Jon Lang, CEO of Lumify Group.

“While it has equity with our existing customer base, the name itself has no connection to what we do as a business. To move forward and continue to dominate the ICT training market in Australasia, we needed to move our separate brands under one umbrella.”

Lang added that over the next few years, the business will expand into other regions, target new markets and increase investment in delivery and courses.

DDLS’ rebrand to Lumify comes more than a month after the training organisation partnered with US penetration testing and digital forensics specialist Offensive Security (OffSec) in Australia and New Zealand in October.

A week later, it acquired Microsoft Gold partner Nexacu for $19.1 million.